Pizza Hut Wants Out Of TCPA Class Action

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Pizza Hut asked a Florida federal judge for a quick win in a class action brought by cellphone users who say Pizza Hut and several franchise owners breached the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by texting them unsolicited advertisements after their friends passed on their numbers during a promotion. Pizza Hut LLC on Thursday in a motion for summary judgment said it wasn't involved in the text message campaign, and it was actually run by franchise owners and fellow defendants ADF MidAtlantic LLC, American Huts Inc., ADF Pizza I LLC and ADF PA LLC. The pizza chain said therefore, it can't be...

