Fed. Circ. Revives Uniloc Patents Axed Under Alice At EDTX

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived infringement claims involving two of Uniloc 2017's four patents asserted against multiple companies, faulting an Eastern District of Texas judge for being too aggressive in invalidating patents as abstract ideas under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. In a 20-page, nonprecedential opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III went too far when he found Uniloc's four computer server management patents cover abstract ideas that are not patentable under the high court's Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International ruling. Claims in two of the patents improve and refine prior art...

