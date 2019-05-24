Rutgers Must Face Claims Pair Of Surgeries Was Botched

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled Friday that Rutgers' Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital must face a lawsuit over a pair of surgeries that left a patient unable to use her left leg, ruling a judge used the wrong operation to determine the statute of limitations. A state appeals panel vacated orders by a New Jersey Superior Court judge denying Salvanely Nunez permission to file a late notice of claim, saying in an unpublished ruling that the statute of limitations to sue a public entity started after the second operation and that Nunez's situation constitutes "extraordinary circumstances," as her medical condition...

