NJ Rape Suit's Secrecy Challenge Moved To Appeals Court

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge agreed Friday to transfer claims in a state housing official's rape lawsuit claiming the Garden State's confidentiality rule for workplace investigations hurts harassment victims, reasoning that challenges to agency actions belong in the appeals court, not a trial court. During oral arguments in Mercer County Superior Court, Judge Douglas H. Hurd sided with the state's contention that, according to case law, Katherine Brennan's bid to invalidate the state's rules pertaining to the confidentiality of investigations by its Division of Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action amounted to a challenge to a public department. Such challenges are only...

