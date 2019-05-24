Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

NJ Rape Suit's Secrecy Challenge Moved To Appeals Court

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge agreed Friday to transfer claims in a state housing official's rape lawsuit claiming the Garden State's confidentiality rule for workplace investigations hurts harassment victims, reasoning that challenges to agency actions belong in the appeals court, not a trial court.

During oral arguments in Mercer County Superior Court, Judge Douglas H. Hurd sided with the state's contention that, according to case law, Katherine Brennan's bid to invalidate the state's rules pertaining to the confidentiality of investigations by its Division of Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action amounted to a challenge to a public department. Such challenges are only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Most Popular