Food Preparers Settle Tuna Claims With Chicken Of The Sea

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A group including restaurants, caterers and other commercial food preparers told a California federal court on Friday that they have netted a $6.5 million deal with Chicken of the Sea to end their claims over the company's alleged part in a scheme to fix the price of canned tuna.

The proposed class of tuna buyers signed a settlement with Tri-Union Seafoods LLC, which does business as Chicken of the Sea, days after CVS Pharmacy Inc. cut a deal to end its claims against the company. The agreements come in a sprawling multidistrict litigation that includes dozens of suits accusing Chicken of...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

December 9, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

