Poland Says Tax Award Shouldn't Pause For Appeal In France

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Polish government's bid to enforce a $2.6 million arbitration award against American investors who sued over the country’s tax laws should not be paused pending a challenge to the taxes in France, Poland has told a Massachusetts federal court. Investors Vincent J. Ryan, Schooner Capital LLC and Atlantic Investment Partners LLC recently said the Polish government's suit to collect the legal fees award could be moot because of their appeal to France's highest court, arguing Poland had arbitrarily applied its tax law, but that appeal is highly unlikely to succeed, the Polish government said in a brief Thursday. The arbitration award is...

