9th Circ. Keeps Trump's 'Remain In Mexico' Rule In Effect

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel said Friday it wouldn’t reconsider its decision to let the Trump administration continue shipping migrants, including asylum-seekers, back to Mexico while they await decisions on their immigration cases. The three-judge panel shot down a request from the American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center and other advocates to rethink its decision to keep the administration's so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy in effect while they challenge it. The judges didn't explain their reasoning Friday. More specifically, the advocates wanted the panel to lift a stay it had placed on a California federal court order blocking the administration's policy. The district court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS