9th Circ. Keeps Trump's 'Remain In Mexico' Rule In Effect

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel said Friday it wouldn’t reconsider its decision to let the Trump administration continue shipping migrants, including asylum-seekers, back to Mexico while they await decisions on their immigration cases.

The three-judge panel shot down a request from the American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center and other advocates to rethink its decision to keep the administration's so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy in effect while they challenge it. The judges didn't explain their reasoning Friday.

More specifically, the advocates wanted the panel to lift a stay it had placed on a California federal court order blocking the administration's policy. The district court...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

April 10, 2019

