Leech-Using Doc Loses Appeal Of Patient's $309K Award

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Thursday affirmed a woman’s $308,620 trial win against a plastic surgeon who treated complications from her breast reconstruction surgery by leeching her instead of performing a surgical procedure, rejecting the doctor's argument that she had been denied a fair trial.  

In a 17-page per curiam opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the award won by plaintiff Mary Jenkins in her medical malpractice suit against surgeon Katharine Roxanne Grawe and her business Roxy Plastic Surgery LLC, rejecting each of eight separate reasons Grawe claimed she deserved a new trial — including the trial judge's restriction of certain...

