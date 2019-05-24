Leech-Using Doc Loses Appeal Of Patient's $309K Award

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Thursday affirmed a woman’s $308,620 trial win against a plastic surgeon who treated complications from her breast reconstruction surgery by leeching her instead of performing a surgical procedure, rejecting the doctor's argument that she had been denied a fair trial. In a 17-page per curiam opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the award won by plaintiff Mary Jenkins in her medical malpractice suit against surgeon Katharine Roxanne Grawe and her business Roxy Plastic Surgery LLC, rejecting each of eight separate reasons Grawe claimed she deserved a new trial — including the trial judge's restriction of certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS