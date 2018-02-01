Class Attys Get $1M Fees In TCPA Deal Over Unwanted Faxes

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave the final signoff Friday to a $3.3 million settlement, including $1 million in attorney fees, to end a class action accusing Mesa Laboratories Inc. of sending thousands of unsolicited faxes for spore-testing services without the legally required opt-out information. While the fee amount is “quite significant in terms of absolute dollar amount,” class counsel’s one-third share of the money is consistent with settlements that are reached within the Seventh Circuit, U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood said. “And the amount that’s being distributed to the class members is, frankly, a little bit more than what I usually...

