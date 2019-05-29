Barnes & Thornburg Snags Ex-Seyfarth Benefits Pro In Atlanta

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg has bolstered its benefits team in Atlanta with the addition of a former Seyfarth attorney who has experience counseling clients on compliance with the tax code and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Nicole Bogard started as a partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP on May 20 after more than seven years at Seyfarth Shaw LLP. Bogard said she was drawn to Barnes & Thornburg's thriving corporate and labor and employment practices. "It works really well when you're an ERISA and employee benefits attorney," she said. Her work at the firm will involve counseling clients in a variety...

