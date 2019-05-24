3rd Circ. Axes Israeli Citizen's Arab Persecution Claim

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday shot down arguments from an Israeli citizen looking to stave off deportation by pursuing asylum claims based on persecution he alleges he would face due to his perceived Arab nationality if forced to return to his home country. A three-judge panel upheld a decision denying Amir Vana's request to reopen removal proceedings after concluding he had not shown he would face any individualized threat of persecution if forced to return to Israel. Instead, the court said evidence introduced by Vana, who has lived in the United States since the 1990s, had shown only that Arabs in...

