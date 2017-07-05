Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Gets Suit Over Manager Classifications Trimmed

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday trimmed a former Amazon manager's putative class action accusing the retail giant of misclassifying certain managers as exempt, cheating them out of overtime pay and breaks, finding Amazon had successfully shown his primary value to the company was as a manager.

Michael Ortiz, an ex-shift manager at three Amazon.com LLC delivery stations, was classified as a manager despite being relegated to manual labor for most of his shifts, he claimed in his complaint. The suit alleged claims premised on unpaid overtime, missed meal and rest breaks, failure to timely pay wages on termination and failure...

California Northern

Labor: Other

July 5, 2017

