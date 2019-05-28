Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Court OKs Nix Of Tax Whistleblower's $20M UBS Libel Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The dismissal of a tax whistleblower's $20 million libel suit against UBS has been affirmed by a New York appellate court, which found that the bank's statements that the former employee had lied to U.S. authorities were “substantially true.”

Statements made by UBS AG and published in the New York Post and Bloomberg BNA that former UBS employee Bradley C. Birkenfeld lied to U.S. authorities were true, a defense to a defamation claim, according to a decision issued May 21 by the Appellate Division of New York Supreme Court. Because the statements were true, dismissal of the complaint was warranted, the appellate...

