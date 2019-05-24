Sears Holdings Ordered Into $194M Canadian Court Fight

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has allowed a trustee and creditors of bankrupt Sears Canada to bring Sears Holding Corp. into their Canadian suit seeking to claw back $194 million in dividends the U.S. retail chain received from its subsidiary. On Thursday U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain granted the motion by the court-appointed restructuring monitor for the now-bankrupt Sears subsidiary, the administrator of its pension plan and a class of Sears Hometown Dealer franchise owners to lift Sears’ bankruptcy stay to allow them to add the company to their suit in Ontario court for the purpose of liquidating their claim against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS