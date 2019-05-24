Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sears Holdings Ordered Into $194M Canadian Court Fight

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has allowed a trustee and creditors of bankrupt Sears Canada to bring Sears Holding Corp. into their Canadian suit seeking to claw back $194 million in dividends the U.S. retail chain received from its subsidiary.

On Thursday U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain granted the motion by the court-appointed restructuring monitor for the now-bankrupt Sears subsidiary, the administrator of its pension plan and a class of Sears Hometown Dealer franchise owners to lift Sears’ bankruptcy stay to allow them to add the company to their suit in Ontario court for the purpose of liquidating their claim against...

