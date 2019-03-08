UK Sports Agent Group Wants Out Of Calif. Employment Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- London-based sports agency group TLA Worldwide PLC on Friday urged a California federal court to dismiss it from a suit by a Major League Baseball agent alleging it violated their employment agreement when he was fired, arguing that it is no longer affiliated with the subsidiary that had employed the agent. TLA Worldwide told the court that it had sold all its interest in The Legacy Agency Inc., now known as GSE Worldwide, in December 2018, a month before GSE terminated Greg Genske, and that therefore it had nothing to do with Genske’s firing. In addition, the company wrote that it...

