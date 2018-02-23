8th Circ. Says Non-Matching Roof Tiles Not Insurer's Problem

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday said American Family Mutual Insurance won’t have to pay for the replacement of an entire roof after shingles installed to replace hail-damaged ones did not match the original set, reversing an initial finding that a couple’s insurance policy covered the matching issue. A three-judge panel sided with American Family Mutual Insurance Co., saying the insurer will no longer have to pay nearly $75,000 to Minnesota homeowners Thomas and Annette Noonan for the replacement of the mismatched shingles, remanding the case and awarding summary judgment in favor of American Family. While the district court asserted that a so-called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS