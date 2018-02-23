Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

8th Circ. Says Non-Matching Roof Tiles Not Insurer's Problem

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday said American Family Mutual Insurance won’t have to pay for the replacement of an entire roof after shingles installed to replace hail-damaged ones did not match the original set, reversing an initial finding that a couple’s insurance policy covered the matching issue.

A three-judge panel sided with American Family Mutual Insurance Co., saying the insurer will no longer have to pay nearly $75,000 to Minnesota homeowners Thomas and Annette Noonan for the replacement of the mismatched shingles, remanding the case and awarding summary judgment in favor of American Family.

While the district court asserted that a so-called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

February 23, 2018

Law Firms

Most Popular