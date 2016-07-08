Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Del. Bankruptcy Rulings Keep Most Essar Claims Alive

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Most claims in a 32-count, $1.8 billion adversary suit launched by the U.S. trustee for insolvent Essar Steel Minnesota Ltd. remain in play after the Delaware Bankruptcy Court dismissed nine counts but gave the opportunity to replead all but one.

In two related opinions released late Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon rejected dismissal motions for four other counts in the more-than two-year-old spinoff action. But he ruled that a breach of fiduciary duty claim against ultimate parent entity Essar Global Fund Ltd. should be dismissed entirely with no leave to refile, finding that Essar's insolvency did not impose a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 8, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular