Coal Co. Can't Get Docs Protected By Atty-Client Privilege

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court has denied a bid by Murray Energy Corp. to compel Cassidy Cogan Chappell & Voegelin LC to hand over files based on a purported waiver of attorney-client privilege over settlements of hostile work environment allegations, determining the clients did not relinquish it.

The firm's former clients and an attorney did not make statements during depositions that amounted to their waiving their attorney-client privileges and thus justifying the "sweeping discovery requests" made by the company, according to the Southern District of Ohio's opinion on Friday. Murray Energy sought confidential case files related to previous settlements concerning allegations that...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Ohio Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

May 4, 2018

