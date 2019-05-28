Forwarded Email To Atty Nixes Worker's Appeal, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor did not err in tossing a food quality engineer's untimely appeal of her whistleblower case after the agency mailed a decision to an incorrect address, as her attorney received notification in a forwarded email, the Seventh Circuit has held. While a paralegal for the administrative law judge who tossed Mary Madison's case mailed a hard copy of the decision to an old address for the worker's attorney, the lawyer waited too long to file the appeal after receiving a DOL email forwarded by opposing counsel that stated a decision had been rendered in the case, according...

