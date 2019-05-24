Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

DOL May Broaden 'Employer' Again Despite Health Plan Loss

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to expand its definition of "employer" under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to allow small businesses to band together to purchase employee retirement plans, but experts warn the change could meet the same fate as the recently invalidated association health plan rule.

The DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration hopes to finalize the so-called association retirement plan rule by June, according to a list of spring regulatory priorities released May 22. That's three months after a Washington, D.C., federal judge gutted a rule that similarly enlarged the definition of "employer" to allow small businesses and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular