DOD Contractor To Refund $16M After 'Gouging' Complaints

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Aircraft parts maker TransDigm has agreed to repay $16.1 million after being accused by lawmakers and a U.S. Department of Defense official of “gouging” the Pentagon, despite previously claiming it had done nothing wrong, a senior House Democrat announced Friday. TransDigm Group Inc. has agreed to refund the DOD for its “blatant overcharges” on spare parts sold to the military following a May 15 hearing of the House Oversight Committee, in which company executives faced bipartisan criticism, committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., claimed in a statement. “This is solid, bread-and-butter oversight that helps our troops and the American taxpayers,” Cummings said,...

