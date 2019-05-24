Trump Bypasses Congress To OK $8B Middle East Arms Sales

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration invoked the Arms Export Control Act on Friday to approve $8.1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan to use against Iran, a move already angering lawmakers whose opposition to the deal was overridden. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said Congress' delay in approving the sales enhanced a national security concern, which led the administration to invoke the AECA's Section 36 and complete the 22 pending sales. The sales include equipment for aircraft support maintenance, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and munitions. "These sales will support our allies, enhance Middle East stability, and...

