BofA, Others Hit With Antitrust Suit By Stock-Lending Startup

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Stock-lending platform SL-x has accused Bank of America and several other major banks of forcing it out of business, bringing claims in New York federal court on behalf of its subsidiaries after the banks challenged the standing of its holding company in a nearly identical suit. In the latest iteration of its antitrust suit, the fintech startup alleged Friday that the big banks conspired to control the stock-lending market by urging financial institutions to not do business with it. SL-x said the banks, which reap more than 65% of the revenues generated by the multibillion-dollar stock-lending market, were threatened by the company’s software, which...

