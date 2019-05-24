'Timing Is Everything' In Miami Nightclub Rules Row: 11th Circ.

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Citing sports heroes, comedians and politicians in a riff on the importance of timing, an Eleventh Circuit appeals panel on Friday partially revived a fully nude strip club's lawsuit against Miami Beach, Florida, over the city's nightclub regulations. "People often say that timing is everything," the judges wrote in a unanimous opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum that pointed to lessons on punctuality from baseball legend Babe Ruth, entertainer Bob Hope and former Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau, among others. "And of course, timing is also important when it comes to Article III justiciability," the judges said....

