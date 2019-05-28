CIT Sends Chinese Tire Duties Fight Back To Commerce

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must take another look at its tariff calculation for Chinese tire exporters in the department's review of an anti-dumping duty order on off-road tires, the U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled. CIT Judge Timothy C. Stanceu told Commerce on Friday to reconsider whether Guizhou Tyre Co. Ltd. and Guizhou Tyre Import and Export Co. Ltd., collectively known as GTC, and Aeolus Tyre Co. Ltd. should be given a hefty dumping rate of 105.31%, which the department had found in its review of the duties to be appropriate for exporters under control of the Chinese government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS