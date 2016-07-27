Aircraft Co. Wins Over $23M After Airline Bailed On 737 Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled following a bench trial that Taiwanese airline Far Eastern Transport owes an airplane leasing company $23 million plus prejudgment interest for refusing to honor its agreement to lease two Boeing 737s. After a seven-day bench trial that concluded in October, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald held in a 33-page ruling released May 22 that Air Lease Corp. was entitled to roughly $23 million plus prejudgment interest starting in 2016 for the money it lost when Far Eastern Transport Co. refused to honor their deal. That prejudgment interest will bring the total award to over $30 million, according to Air...

