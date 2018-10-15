Domino's Pizza Must Face No-Poach Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Domino’s can’t dodge a lawsuit accusing the pizza restaurant of making its franchises promise to not to hire each other’s employees, then misleading the public to believe no such agreement existed, a Michigan federal judge has ruled. The former pizza chain employee bringing the proposed class action has laid out plausible allegations, which is all a suit at this stage requires to survive a motion to dismiss, the court said Friday when it canned Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s motion. “Defendants rely on a number of summary judgment and trial decisions in their motion papers, both of which are improper at this stage...

