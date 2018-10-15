Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Domino's Pizza Must Face No-Poach Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Domino’s can’t dodge a lawsuit accusing the pizza restaurant of making its franchises promise to not to hire each other’s employees, then misleading the public to believe no such agreement existed, a Michigan federal judge has ruled.

The former pizza chain employee bringing the proposed class action has laid out plausible allegations, which is all a suit at this stage requires to survive a motion to dismiss, the court said Friday when it canned Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s motion.

“Defendants rely on a number of summary judgment and trial decisions in their motion papers, both of which are improper at this stage...

map
Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Michigan Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

October 15, 2018

