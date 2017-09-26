Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

5th Circ. Won't Revive UBS Win In 17-Year-Old Enron Info Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit declined Friday to revive a proposed class action alleging UBS AG units could have done more to warn of Enron's infamous fraud scheme, finding that the investors failed to allege the entities had material, nonpublic knowledge to disclose and a duty to do so.

In an unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham, the panel shot down the investors' contentions they were cheated when a UBS-related PaineWebber broker unit didn't warn them of inside information about Enron's book-cooking from fellow UBS investment banking unit Warburg, ruling that, among other things, the investors failed to show that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3850 Securities, Commodities, Exchange

Date Filed

September 26, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular