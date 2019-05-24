Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

First American Security Flaw Exposes 885M Mortgage Records

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A security slip-up by First American Title Insurance Co., one of the biggest title insurance companies in the U.S., exposed more than 885 million customer records, many of which contain sensitive financial information about home buyers and sellers, news outlets reported on Friday.

The website KrebsOnSecurity reported Friday that the massive data leak purportedly exposed “bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and drivers license images.”

First American confirmed the breach in a statement to Law360 on Friday, but declined to discuss details.

"We are currently evaluating what effect, if any, this had...

