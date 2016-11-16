Miami Orca Case Tossed, But Judge Decries Living Conditions

Law360, Miami (June 12, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Describing herself as hamstrung by legal procedures, a Florida federal judge on Wednesday dismissed animal rights groups' latest lawsuit challenging the allegedly inadequate living conditions of Miami Seaquarium’s captive orca named Lolita but lamented the practical consequences for the animal. Ruling from the bench in Miami, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke granted motions to dismiss filed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Seaquarium owner Festival Fun Parks LLC. The judge said they had made their case that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Inc., the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Orca Network are not entitled to have...

