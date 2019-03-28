Jackson Hewitt Looks To Write Off Proposed 'No-Poach' Class

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Jackson Hewitt urged a New Jersey federal judge to toss a proposed class action that claims a now-defunct "no-poach" agreement among its franchisees limited mobility and compensation prospects for the company's workers, arguing that units belonging to the same corporation aren't capable of an antitrust conspiracy against the overall market. In a dismissal motion Monday, Jackson Hewitt Inc. and its subsidiary Tax Services of America Inc. say the Sherman Antitrust Act claim is negated by case law showing that only entities from separate enterprises can work together to constrain trade within an industry. The lawsuit by former Jackson Hewitt employees Jessica...

