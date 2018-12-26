Gov't Partially Appeals Order On Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court wrongly ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review the grizzly bear species as a whole, not just the Yellowstone population, as it reassess whether the population qualifies for protection under the Endangered Species Act. U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen vacated and remanded the Fish and Wildlife Service's 2017 decision to remove ESA protections for the Yellowstone grizzly, saying in part that the agency did not undertake a "comprehensive review" of the impact that delisting the Yellowstone population could have on the grizzly population of the lower...

