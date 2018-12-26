Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Gov't Partially Appeals Order On Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court wrongly ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review the grizzly bear species as a whole, not just the Yellowstone population, as it reassess whether the population qualifies for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen vacated and remanded the Fish and Wildlife Service's 2017 decision to remove ESA protections for the Yellowstone grizzly, saying in part that the agency did not undertake a "comprehensive review" of the impact that delisting the Yellowstone population could have on the grizzly population of the lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes - APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

December 26, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular