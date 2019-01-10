High Court Won't Hear Fla. Tribe, Member's Cases Over Tax

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to review an Eleventh Circuit decision holding that a member of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians owes federal taxes on income derived from casino revenue. The U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to hear cases brought by Sally Jim and the Miccosukee Tribe over the tribe's payments to her and her family leaves her liable for about $278,000 in back taxes and penalties. (AP) Sally Jim had argued that the Florida tribe's payments to her and her family were for general welfare purposes and therefore exempt from tax under the Tribal General Welfare Exclusion Act of 2014....

