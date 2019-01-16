High Court Won't Hear Suit Alleging Racial Bias In ICWA

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to revive a proposed class action from several sets of adoptive parents alleging that parts of the Indian Child Welfare Act are racially discriminatory. The high court offered no reasoning behind the decision to deny the petition from non-Native American parents and their Native American children who had urged the justices to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that their ICWA challenge is moot given that the children were adopted. The couples contended that their claims under the Civil Rights Act should allow the suit to keep going, while claiming they did suffer an actual injury under...

