High Court Won't Review VW's $10B Diesel Vehicle Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a challenge to Volkswagen AG's $10 billion settlement with owners of more than 475,000 diesel vehicles in multidistrict litigation stemming from the German automaker's emissions scandal. Settlement objector Ronald Clark Fleshman Jr. argued that the Clean Air Act prohibits vehicles with defeat devices from being operated in the U.S. and that the deal violated the law by allowing the vehicles not only to remain in the country but also by allowing owners to sell them to others. He told the justices that class members who do sell their vehicles could be subject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS