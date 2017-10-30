Ecuadorian Real Estate Arm Looks To Slip $15M Bribery Row

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Ecuador's public sector real estate management arm has asked a Florida federal judge to dismiss it from a suit over an Australian company's now-confirmed $14.8 million arbitral award, arguing that it "does not belong in this case or before this court." The move comes after U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. last May largely granted Australian company Cardno International Pty Ltd.'s petition to confirm the award. The dispute stems from allegations that the owners of Ecuadorian engineering firm Caminosca SA, which Cardno purchased, hid their involvement in a bribery scheme before the acquisition. Judge Scola confirmed the award against three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS