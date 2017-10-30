Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ecuadorian Real Estate Arm Looks To Slip $15M Bribery Row

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Ecuador's public sector real estate management arm has asked a Florida federal judge to dismiss it from a suit over an Australian company's now-confirmed $14.8 million arbitral award, arguing that it "does not belong in this case or before this court."

The move comes after U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. last May largely granted Australian company Cardno International Pty Ltd.'s petition to confirm the award. The dispute stems from allegations that the owners of Ecuadorian engineering firm Caminosca SA, which Cardno purchased, hid their involvement in a bribery scheme before the acquisition.

Judge Scola confirmed the award against three...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Arbitration

Judge

Date Filed

October 30, 2017

