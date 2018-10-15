Lampert Claims Sears Hasn't Made Good On Sale Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Ex-Sears CEO Edward Lampert's hedge fund has filed an action against Sears Holding Corp. in New York bankruptcy court claiming the bankrupt retail chain owes it hundreds of millions of dollars for assets it failed to turn over and liabilities it has refused to assume. Transform Holdco LLC, the company formed by Lampert's ESL Investments that owns 425 Sears and Kmart stores, filed an adversary action early Saturday claiming Sears Holding has shorted it on inventory, accounts receivable and other assets it was supposed to turn over, and on bills it was supposed to pay under their asset purchase agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS