Feds Defend 10-Year Delay In Unsealing Gas Kickback Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors urged a Texas federal judge not to throw out an indictment of a Halliburton subsidiary's former consultant accused of paying millions in kickbacks, saying it was left sealed for nearly 10 years in the hopes the defendant, a Lebanese national, would leave Lebanon and face arrest. On Friday, the government attacked an April request to dismiss the case lodged by Samir Khoury, a former consultant to KBR Inc. who prosecutors allege orchestrated a kickback scheme for lucrative foreign natural gas projects. The government said Khoury's argument that it should have unsealed the document earlier is "based on the unfounded assumption that it...

