Door Maker Wants Rival Blocked From Taking Claims To Texas

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The owners of door maker Steves and Sons Inc. have urged a Virginia federal court to issue an injunction blocking Jeld-Wen from pursuing its trade secrets claims in Texas, saying the manufacturer of door skins is trying to relitigate issues that have already been dealt with. Jeld-Wen Inc. failed to persuade the Virginia court in December to order Steves and Sons to stop using Jeld-Wen trade secrets related to the manufacture of door skins, and the company now seeks to take its trade secrets claims to Texas, arguing that doing so would not injure Steves and Sons. However, Steves and Sons argued...

