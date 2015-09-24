2nd Circ. Cuts Down 4 Race, Disability Bias Appeals

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday swatted away appeals in four employment-related discrimination cases, including a certified class action brought by female New York City school crossing guards who had claimed they were paid less than male traffic enforcement agents. The appellate court, which covers federal courts in New York, Connecticut and Vermont, issued summary orders rejecting appeals of lower court rulings in favor of employers cases that involved claims of discrimination based on race, pay or disability. Miller et al. v. City of New York In one of those summary orders, a three-judge Second Circuit panel upheld New York City's...

