Lifting Unbundling Rules Would Spur Development, FCC Told

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Suspending rules that require legacy phone carriers to open their networks to competitors could reduce market distortions and encourage telecoms to invest in network infrastructure, a key telecom trade group has told the Federal Communications Commission. USTelecom – The Broadband Association filed a letter with the FCC on Friday arguing that the industry’s request in 2018 for forbearance from the decades-old unbundling mandate is in the public interest because it would help consumers by restoring “competitive neutrality” and encouraging telecoms to invest in network infrastructure. The industry’s bid for relief from the federal unbundling requirements — put in place as part of...

