Weightlifters DQ'd From London Games Over Doping Findings

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s Anti-Doping Division has said that two weightlifters were found to have violated anti-doping rules at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, resulting in their disqualifications from the games. Mikalai Novikau of Belarus and Ruslan Nurudinov of Uzbekistan must forfeit any medals, points and prizes, the Anti-Doping Division said Monday in a news release. The announcement marks the first awards from the division. Nurudinov finished fourth in the 105 kg weight class, while Novikau finished eighth in the 85 kg weight class. A World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Switzerland reanalyzed urine samples from the weightlifters in 2018, finding anabolic...

