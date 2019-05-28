Insurer Won't Cover Music Files Lost In Hack, Media Co. Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Colorado-based multimedia company specializing in Native American cultural and historical products has sued Cincinnati Insurance Co. in state court, alleging the insurer is refusing to fully cover its loss of thousands of digital music files in a recent ransomware attack. In a complaint filed Thursday in Jefferson County District Court, Four Winds Distribution LLC — which does business under the name Four Winds Trading — claimed that Cincinnati is trying to avoid shelling out the $480,000 limit of its property policy by improperly classifying the destroyed music files as "electronic data" subject to a $2,500 sublimit instead of "business personal...

