Trump Floats Return To Steam Catapults For Navy Carriers

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he will mandate that the U.S. Navy return to using decades-old steam catapult technology for its aircraft carriers, criticizing the Ford-class carriers' new electromagnetic launch system as overpriced and unreliable. It was “wrong” not to continue to use steam-powered catapults in the Ford class, Trump said in a speech onboard the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. He pointed to cost overruns and well-publicized teething issues with the ships' new electromagnetic aircraft launch system, also known as EMALS. “We make mistakes, but generally speaking, we get it right,”...

