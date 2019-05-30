Dilworth Paxson Adds Ex-Reed Smith IP Atty In NJ, Pa.

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Dilworth Paxson LLP has added a former Reed Smith LLP intellectual property attorney as a partner in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the firm has announced. Most recently a solo practitioner based in Princeton, New Jersey, Nanda Kumar will service the six-office firm’s expanding pharmaceutical and biotech clientele along the I-95 corridor, said Dilworth Paxson chairman and CEO Ajay Raju, Kumar’s former Reed Smith colleague. Kumar will be based in Dilworth Paxson’s Princeton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia offices, the firm announced Tuesday. “Dilworth Paxson’s geographic expansion in Princeton and Philadelphia drove our acquisition of Nanda, who brings a go-to reputation as a...

