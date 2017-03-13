Contractor Must Face Claims It Fraudulently Drained Assets

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Tuesday rejected an attempt by the managing members of government contractor Relyant LLC to end a suit claiming they withheld company profits and fraudulently transferred that cash to their own similarly-named company. Stephen Barton and Kenneth Biles, current and former members of Relyant LLC, respectively, say they were frozen out of the company by managing members Daniel Smith and Donald Patton, who they say plotted to shift assets, work and more from Relyant LLC to Relyant Global LLC, which Smith and Patton owned and controlled, according to court documents. Relyant Global is also named as a...

