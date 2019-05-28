Appeals Court OKs Surgery Patient’s $3.2M Lost-Eye Verdict

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A surgery patient who lost her eye after a hospital allegedly failed to sterilize its surgery supplies will keep her $3.2 million jury award, a Minnesota appeals court ruled Tuesday, finding the trial court did not abuse its discretion in evidentiary rulings. A three-judge appeals panel in St. Paul found that there was no abuse of discretion in a 2016 trial in which surgery patient Jeanne Shellum and her husband, Wayne, won a collective $3.17 million after making the case that Fairview Southdale Hospital failed to protect a salt solution from contamination by two types of bacteria that took hold and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS