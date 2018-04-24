Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ukraine Can't Get Bid To Enforce $112M Award Nixed

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday declined to toss Russian energy company PAO Tatneft's bid to enforce a $112 million arbitral award against Ukraine following a dispute over a seized oil refinery, concluding the country had waived its right to sovereign immunity.

Tatneft, which is largely owned by the Russian state of Tatarstan, is trying to collect the July 2014 award, which includes additional interest, for the takeover of the refinery it had invested in through a corporate coup perpetrated by a Ukrainian company using illegal court rulings and even local troops.

A D.C. federal court last year had denied Ukraine's bid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

3896 Other Statutes Arbitration

Date Filed

April 24, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular