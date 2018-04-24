Ukraine Can't Get Bid To Enforce $112M Award Nixed

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday declined to toss Russian energy company PAO Tatneft's bid to enforce a $112 million arbitral award against Ukraine following a dispute over a seized oil refinery, concluding the country had waived its right to sovereign immunity. Tatneft, which is largely owned by the Russian state of Tatarstan, is trying to collect the July 2014 award, which includes additional interest, for the takeover of the refinery it had invested in through a corporate coup perpetrated by a Ukrainian company using illegal court rulings and even local troops. A D.C. federal court last year had denied Ukraine's bid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS