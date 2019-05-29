Driving While On Pot Is Deportable Offense, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A conviction for driving under the influence of cannabis does not fall under a deportation exception in federal law for people convicted of possessing a small amount of the drug, the Third Circuit said in a precedential opinion. Mohamed Sambare, an Ivory Coast native and permanent resident of the U.S., is facing deportation after he pled guilty to driving under the influence in Pennsylvania. Under federal law, any noncitizen can be deported if they are convicted of a crime involving a controlled substance. However, there is an exception for someone convicted one time of possessing less than 30 grams of cannabis for their...

