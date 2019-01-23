Checkers Drive-In Customers Get Nod For $3.5M TCPA Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday gave Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. the preliminary green light to shell out $3.5 million to end claims brought by a nationwide class of customers alleging they continued to get advertising texts from the restaurant chain even after they attempted to unsubscribe. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom approved the settlement deal, certified the class of customers and appointed Checkers customer Joel Medgebow class representative in a 14-page order filed in Florida federal court. The parties outlined the agreement last week in an unopposed motion to settle the class' Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims, according to court...

